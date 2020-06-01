Instant E Pan Card Application Form | Apply Online, Fees & Documents

PAN (Permanent Account Number) Card, as you all know, is an important document for the citizens of India. Wherever you go or whatever you do you will need it for identification purposes. Today, we are going to share with you all the information about the E Pan Card in this article.

As you know that most of the government scheme, as well as services, are available online, you can also get Pan card online. If your Pan card is lost or if you want the Pan card in the digital form. Then you can surely be able to get Pan card online which is very simple and easy.

In this article, we are going to provide you every essential detail about getting the Instant E Pan Card online. You will be able to know all the important aspects of E Pan Card here. Also, if you do not know about the process of how you can get Instant E Pan Card online.

Instant E Pan Card Application Form

Then you will not have to worry about it at all as we are going to provide you everything about the E Pan Card. The government authorities of India will allow people to get the Instant E Pan Card online.

You will just have to follow a simple procedure that will help you to download and print your E Pan Card. Also, you will know about the information on the fee structure for the E Pan Card. The article will brief you about the documents that you will need in order to apply for the E Pan Card.

The best thing about getting the services of E Pan Card online is that you will not have to go to the government administrative’s offices again and again for the document verification and the entire process.

Instant E Pan Card Online

The government authorities consider PAN Card as the identity proof for the citizen residing in the nation of India. There is a unique Permanent Account Number for each and every person in the country. The basic thing is that if you have the Pan Card as an identity proof then you will not have to carry a list of documents with you.

The Pan Card is also useful to avail of a wide variety of services and schemes that the government authorities of India will offer. It will be beneficial for you to take precious care of your Pan Card document. Because the Pan Card is surely one of the most important as well as popular documents.

Now, you can be able to get your E Pan Card online without any kind of struggle or problems. Also, as you know that you can get the E Pan Card online, you can do it while sitting at your home. All the details of your E Pan Card will be at your fingertips.

All you will need is a laptop, computer, or a smartphone with an active internet connection. In this article, you will know about the functions and benefits that the E Pan Card will provide the users with. As the Indian government did take up an initiative of providing an E Pan Card online, it will be easy to obtain it.

Benefits of E Pan Card

There are so many benefits of having an E Pan Card with you. If the hard copy of your original Pan Card is lost then you can get your work done with the E Pan Card. Also, it will be so easy to apply and get your E Pan Card online.

Due to the implementation of Instant E Pan Card, many people will be able to download the Pan Card online. You will be able to get your E Pan Card digitally on your smartphone. You will no longer have to visit the government offices in order to do the process for the Pan Card.

E Pan Card Implementation

All the individuals who need to apply for the E Pan Card online need to enter the essential subtleties. Candidates will have to confirm their subtleties using the One-Time Secret Phrase on their mobile number which they did register. Candidates will also have to guarantee that all the details are appropriate and the same as the Aadhar subtleties.

If there will arise any situation in which there will be an occurrence of crisscross in the information. Then there are more chances that the application will get the rejection. All the applicants will be receiving the E Pan Card alongside a unique QR Code. The QR Code will confirm that the segment information and photo of the candidate are appropriate.

Eligibility Criteria

All the applicants must follow the below-given eligibility criteria in order to apply for the E Pan Card online.

Applicants must be a resident of India

Those people who already have their Pan Card are not eligible to apply for the E Pan Card services

You must be 18 years of age or above

E Pan Card is not for HUF, Firms, Trusts, and Companies

Applicants need to have a working mobile number

Also, Applicants must have a working Aadhar Card Number

E Pan Card Online Documents You Will Require To Apply

Aadhar card

Residence address proof

Passport size photograph

Signature of the applicant

Domicile certificate

Voter ID Card

Email ID

Instant E Pan Card Application Procedure

In order to apply for the E Pan Card, you will just have to follow the steps that are given below.

First of all, just visit the official website or Click Here

On the homepage, go to the “Quick Links” section and then to “e-Pan card services”

After reading all the instructions carefully, you will just have to click on the “Apply Instant e-PAN” button

button Then the guidelines will appear on the screen

After following the instructions on screen, click next to link Aadhar card

The Instant E Pan Aadhar E-KYC Online Application Form will appear

Fill all the details along with uploading the necessary document with your signature

As you complete the process of linking Aadhar Card, fill the form of Instant E Pan Card

A 15 digit acknowledgment number will be generated after you complete filling the e-Pan application form

The number will be sent to your mobile number and e-mail id

Then you will have to click on the Link

You will just have to enter your 15 digit acknowledgment number and enter the Captcha Code

Click on the “Submit” button to download the Instant E Pan Card online

We hope that you will have all the details about the E Pan Card and how you can get it online without any struggle.