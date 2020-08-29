Instagram will show all the stories on a single screen: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Instagram could launch a new way to view stories within its platform.

The social network is testing a new format to display all stories on a full screen, in addition to horizontally at the top of the home screen as they are now, according to a report by TechCrunch. Previously, Twitter user @JulianGumbo found this feature available and posted images of his design.

Users who have access to the feature under test will initially see two rows of stories, rather than one at the top of the screen. A button will also appear indicating “See all stories”, which when pressed, will display them on a full screen.

Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that they are indeed testing this new format, but have not assured whether or when it will finally reach users. CNET en Español sent a request for additional comments to Instagram and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Instagram has been adding news to its stories practically since they were born in 2016. One of the most recent is the ability to share music from Apple Music directly, an integration that did not exist in the past, but has long been in its rival, Spotify.

