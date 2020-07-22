Instagram will facilitate fundraising to combat COVID-19

Instagram



Instagram announced the addition of Live Donations, a new tool that will allow users to raise funds on Instagram Live.

According to the company, which is owned by Facebook, in the last month live broadcasts on Instagram Live increased by 70 percent, and both on Facebook and Instagram Live, daily users reached 800 million.

The increase in users and live broadcasts coincides with the confinement forced by the outbreak coronavirus (COVID-19) Where people have used the social network to organize virtual dance parties, rap battles, concerts, and fundraisers for non-profit organizations fighting COVID-19. For this reason, the social network added Live Donations, a function available since April 28 that makes it easy for users to collect funds from Instagram Live.

In a press release, Instagram indicated that 100 percent of the funds raised during the Lives will go directly to the more than 1 million organizations that will be available to choose from within the platform. People can also do live broadcasts with others to raise money with special guests.

In addition, those who donate or organize a fundraiser will be able to access a sticker special that says “I donated!” (I donated! “), Created by Brazilian illustrator Leo Natsume.

How to use the Live Donations feature

Click on the camera icon or swipe right in the feed. Select the Live option, select the Fundraiser option and select the organization you want to support. Once your live broadcast begins, you will be able to see how many people are contributing and the amount of money you raised during the broadcast. You can click the View option to see donors and thank them for donating by clicking Wave.

As of April 27, the coronavirus has already infected more than 3 million people and caused more than 210,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

