Instagram Web can now play live broadcasts

By
James Ashley
-

You can see streams Live from Instagram on the desktop version of the app.

Angela Lang / CNET

Instagram Web is already capable of playing live broadcasts, one of the few features that the mobile version had as exclusive.

Over the weekend, the Android Police and Engadget sites were able to discover that Instagram Web plays the live broadcasts and users can comment and interact with the broadcasts as if they were watching it from their phone and with the traditional app.

Taking advantage of the screen of a computer or tablet, Instagram Web displays the information in two columns. On the left, users will see the stream, even when it is two streams at the same time; in the right column, you will see the comments.

CNET in Spanish confirmed that the function is already active. For now there is no option to start a live broadcast from Instagram Web, so if you want to start a stream, you must do it from the mobile application.

This is what a live broadcast seen from Instagram Web looks like.

Érika García / CNET

Instagram is adding new features to its web version during the quarantine season by COVID-19 so that, regardless of the platform, users can continue to contact and interact with followers, friends or family. Last week Instagram added to its Web version the option to send and receive direct messages.

