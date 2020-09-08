Instagram tests messages that disappear automatically

Angela Lang / CNET



Instagram could join the trend for messages that self-destruct.

The social network owned by Facebook has already tested this new function and the expert in reverse engineering, Jane Manchun Wong, found the hidden code of the function in the Instagram application for Android labeled with the emoji of the monkey covering its mouth (🙊).

Instagram is working on “🙊 mode” where messages disappear It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020

Wong posted a video on his Twitter account on March 19 showing how this feature works. As seen in the video, the function can be activated at any time within a private conversation on Instagram. When activated, the feature turns all chat into a kind of private conversation with a dark background and everything you say while it is activated is automatically deleted when it is deactivated.

Instagram responded to Wong’s tweet confirming that it is indeed working on this novelty, but that it is still “in a very early stage of development”, so we do not know when it will finally be implemented.

Facebook is also testing a message function that deletes itself in its messaging service, WhatsApp, although its operation is something different from what we will supposedly see on Instagram.

According to reports, WhatsApp will allow some sent messages to be automatically deleted and after a certain time. This function is already active within the WhatsApp beta so it will surely be launched very soon for everyone.

