Instagram removes Madonna’s post for false information: report

Madonna has been censored on Instagram for sharing false information related to him coronavirus.

The pop star posted a video on his social media account showing a group called America’s Frontline Doctors speaking at an event organized by the Tea Party Patriots Action (a right-wing American political organization) claiming that a vaccine had already been found. against COVID-19, but which was still hidden to “let the rich get rich,” as reported by BBC News on July 29. In the video they also claimed that hydroxychloroquine works to fight the virus, despite the fact that several studies have recently shown that the drug does not have substantial antiviral activity.

Instagram deleted the video and added a caption in its place stating that it was false information and directed users to a page to debunk the claims in the video, noting that there is currently no vaccine against the coronavirus. On July 28, Twitter temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account for sharing the same video as Madonna.

Madonna and the son of President Trump thus join other artists such as Miguel Bosé, Enrique Bunbury, Kanye West and Keri Hilson who recently have promoted false information related with the coronavirus, vaccines and 5G.

Disinformation has turned out to be a veritable plague in the current ongoing pandemic and social media they continue adding efforts to fight it, updating its policies to make them more restrictive and providing users information verified by experts.

In recent months, certain celebrities and some users on social platforms have associated COVID-19 with 5G networks, information without any scientific evidence. The FDA and FCC insist there is nothing to worry about, as most studies have found no association between radio frequency phone signals and cell towers with disease.

