Instagram deletes a video of Madonna for misinforming on the coronavirus

The social network Instagram deleted this Wednesday a video that Madonna published on her profile, considering that she was spreading “false information” and without verifying the coronavirus to her more than 15 million followers, content that President Donald Trump also spoke about.

In the publication, according to screenshots taken in time, the singer claimed that there had been an effective vaccine for months, something that some people “do not want” to hear, “especially people in power.”

The video was the work of Stella Immanuel, a pediatrician known for supporting various conspiracy theories and who on previous occasions has linked certain pathologies with having sex with demons and witches, in addition to defending the non-use of masks.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., had his account restricted on Twitter for 12 hours for spreading the same video, which did not scientifically corroborate any of the claims he gave as the defense of the use of hydroxychloroquine, a treatment advised against by the health authorities of the United States.

The president himself spoke on Tuesday of the contents disseminated by Immanuel and his group during a press conference that he suspended when questioned by journalists about the activist’s history of claims.

Specifically, Trump first praised Immanuel’s words, but after a journalist asked him about his claims, which deny the use of masks and indicate that DNA from aliens is used for medications, he himself said “that perhaps it was a saying “

“I thought her voice will be important, but I don’t know anything about her,” Trump admitted, with more than 80 million followers on Twitter.

Then, after another journalist recalled that Trump advised the use of face masks last week while the video he spoke of denied its effectiveness, the president abruptly left the press conference.

Followers surprised by Madonna’s endorsement of that content also included singer Annie Lennox, who called the content “dangerous quackery.”

“This is absolutely insane! I can’t believe you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you are about to explain it,” said Lennox.

After marking it as “disinformation”, Instagram decided to withdraw the publication because “it made false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” a spokesman for the social network told the music magazine Billboard.

Facebook-owned Instagram specified that it is removing that content from its entire platform, not strictly from Madonna’s profile, despite her enormous influence on the social network.

In recent months, the Facebook and Twitter platforms have been criticized for being an ideal channel to spread conspiracy theories and false news without verifying or contrasting.