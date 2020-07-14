Instagram changes the way of saving live videos

If you are one of those users who is making live videos on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic, this week you may have realized that you could not place them as usual for 24 hours as a featured story, because at the end of the video with your audience the social network does not owe you the option.

Some users reported the incident to the newsroom, and indicated that at the end of the live videos on Instagram, the social network only offered the option to delete it or save it as an IGTV video.

CNET en Español consulted Instagram, and the company confirmed that live videos will no longer be stored for 24 hours in the top section of the stories – popularly called Stories, even in Spanish.

“As social distancing continues and becomes the new norm, we have seen people around the world take Facebook and Instagram to connect with their communities. We are offering this as an option for people to preserve those moments live by saving them. like IGTV videos, “a company spokesperson explained via email on May 13.

This year Instagram TV has undergone several redesigns, on the one hand the main Instagram app stopped showing IGTV button and on the other, the company completely redesigned the IGTV app to allow the discovery of videos by categories.

The company also announced in February that it will begin selecting influencers for monetize your videos on IGTV, which makes clear its commitment to revitalize this service.