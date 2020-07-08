Instagram announces advertising for IGTV and live videos

Angela Lang / CNET



Instagram has unveiled new monetization tools for creators.

The company announced on Wednesday May 27 the launch of commercials for IGTV and said it will allow fans to pay their influencers favorites when they broadcast live videos.

According to Instagram, visits to live videos have increased 70 percent since the beginning of the confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic. To take advantage of this boom, content creators will be able to use a badge on their live videos that will lead people who are watching it to be able to contribute financially to their effort.

Since the quarantine began, dance teachers, trainers and even chefs have turned to live on Instagram to satisfy their followers who cannot have physical contact with them, for which the company says that this is a way of giving back that effort economically.

Advertising on IGTV

The company also disclosed that content creators will have the opportunity to start earning advertising revenue from IGTV videos. The company says that it will start testing various experiences within the ads throughout the year, but that these will not be longer than 15 seconds.

The ads will appear when people click to watch an IGTV video from the channel preview. Ads will only be created for the mobile version, at least for now.

The company said it will begin testing the ads on a small group of creators and advertisers in the United States, and will soon expand the experience to more countries.

Instagram had already announced other important creator tools like Live Shopping, in which they can tag brands and products during their live videos. The company is also expanding its brand collaboration management tool.