Instagram allows you to delete several comments at once

Instagram announced new features for the comments section as a measure to make a social network more secure and with a peaceful language.

The social network revealed on Tuesday, May 12 that users can already delete a group of comments at the same time, facilitating the task of deleting comments that do not match the tone of the publications or if the user so wishes.

The feature is now available on iOS and Android. On the Apple platform you must go to a comment, select the comment and then press the three dots icon in the upper right corner. From the new menu you can select up to 25 comments and delete them. The steps in Android are similar, except the first one that instead of touching the comment you must press on it.

The option to delete comments at the same time is now available on both platforms.

Instagram revealed two new features it’s working on. The first of these features is the ability to pin a comment to the top of the entire comment stack. “This feature gives people a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by setting a number of comments,” says Instagram.

Likewise, Instagram is testing the possibility of users choosing which people can tag them in posts, comment mentions, captions or mentions in public stories. Instagram did not reveal when these two functions will arrive.

