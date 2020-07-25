Instagram advances plans to commemorate profiles of deceased users

Graphic by Pixabay / Illustration by CNET



Instagram will launch a new update that will add the caption “Remembering” to the memorial accounts of deceased users.

The social network, owned by Facebook, confirmed to CNET in Spanish that this function had already been working since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but given the current situation, the company decided to speed up the process.

For his part, a Facebook spokesperson said via email that “we are making changes to help people identify whether an Instagram account belongs to someone who has passed away.” The company indicated that this function includes the label that says “Remembering” (Remembering), which will appear in the account. Facebook also said other “updates will be available in the coming weeks.”

This update was discovered on April 20 by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong. In the shared image you can see the legend “Remembering” above the user’s name.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that this feature will launch worldwide, although there is no specific date. However, the application has already started testing the function.

Currently, users can request Instagram to convert a commemorative account so that the deceased user’s profile is not deleted or altered. This type of accounts can only be seen by the user’s friends, who can send direct messages.

By April 22, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.6 million people and caused more than 180,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

