Instacart warns employees of possible contact with coronavirus

Without much fuss, Instacart has started sending messages to some of its workers saying they may have been exposed to COVID-19 during some delivery. The move is to let those workers know where the exposure occurred and what you are doing to support them.

The company has confirmed at least one incident, which occurred in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Instacart said his grocery store partner notified him that one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precaution, we immediately contacted Instacart workers inside the stores (in-store shoppers) who were working in the same place as this person to make sure they had real-time details about the situation unfolding in their store, “said an Instacart spokeswoman.” As far as we know, no Instacart delivery person contacted this person”.

Instacart has both dealers and buyers within the stores (in-store shoppers). The latter are responsible for collecting and packing food, while the delivery people are the ones who bring the products to the customers. Instacart says it is granting up to two weeks sick leave to its delivery people (whom it calls shoppers) who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been quarantined by a physician. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has now infected more than 800,000 people and caused almost 40,000 deaths worldwide.

Instacart has 150,000 delivery people in the US and Canada and since the coronavirus has swept the region, with mandates not to leave home in many major cities, it has seen a huge boost in its business. The company said it has had unprecedented customer demand and that its order volume has grown by more than 150 percent. Last week, the company announced that it would recruit 300,000 more delivery men in the next three months to meet that demand.

But many Instacart workers say the company is not doing enough to protect them from COVID-19. On Monday, March 30, thousands of workers went on strike against the company demanding things like risk pay and safety equipment. They also want the company to provide workers who are vulnerable to the virus with sick leave.

While the company met some of the workers’ demands, such as providing hand sanitizer, it did not address risk payment or vulnerable workers. Some Instacart employees also say that even though they have a letter from the doctor telling them to be quarantined, they are having a hard time getting paid company leave.

A worker contacted by Instacart about exposure to COVID-19 detailed what happened to the Gig Workers Collective, an organization that advocates for Instacart workers.

“We understand that this has a significant impact on you,” Instacart wrote to the worker. “And we want to make sure that we support him during this time.”

The Star Market store confirmed to CNET that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That person is now on medical leave.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the virus and its rate of spread, some might say it would only be a matter of time before Instacart and companies like this have to face this scenario,” wrote the Gig Workers Collective in a blog post on Tuesday, March 31. of March. “They are clearly comfortable playing Russian roulette not only with the lives of workers, but also with the lives of customers.”

