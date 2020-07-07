Inspiring society is the power of Kiki Layne in Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’

Kiki Layne does not have superhuman abilities nor is he immortal, like his character in The Old Guard, but, he says, he has a superpower and a responsibility: to inspire society with his performance.

Renowned for the drama Si la Colonia Hablara (2018), where she played a pregnant woman who seeks to prove her husband’s innocence in a crime, Layne states that as an actress she must demonstrate the problems of racial representation in Hollywood.

And although in her career she had privileged dramatic roles, she agreed to take a turn and become an American military woman who discovers that she is a warrior incapable of dying in the Old Guard.

“We must demand that the diversity of colors, of faces, be shown in these roles and these stories, because we had been ignored. I am lucky to push that barrier, “she says, in a video conference.

In the blockbuster, which hits Netflix on Friday, the 28-year-old Cincinnati actress stepped up to action expert Charlize Theron in terms of combat and risk.

Since he read the script and realized that, before his transformation, his character started in the Army, he wanted to sign part of the feature film inspired by a graphic novel by Greg Rucka.

“It is important to reflect that the army is not only made up of whites or men.

“I must choose well the stories that I tell, being a woman and of color. The options that we had access to were very limited. ” Kiki Layne, actriz.

“Unfortunately, many big movies that deal with the military issue use that narrative. But the truth is important, more with what we are living with (the Black Lives Matter movement) ”.

A graduate of The Theater School at DePaul University in Chicago, Kiki admits that she is one of those actresses who views her career with social commitment and not just as an artistic pursuit.

“In recent years there has been a push for representativeness. It does make a difference the way you see someone like you portrayed. I am aware of all this and would like to inspire us to become more aware.

“Regardless of our gifts or talents, there is an impact that we can have with what we do that is beyond us.”