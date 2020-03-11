NEWS

Inside Taraji P. Henson’s ’80s-themed rollerskating birthday party

March 11, 2020
Taraji P. Henson swapped her heels for skates to have time her 49th birthday.

Henson, along with fiancé Kelvin Hayden and well-known buddies along with Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige, kicked once more at a rollerskating party adopted by a brunch at Japanese eatery Katana Chicago, the place firm sipped on Guillotine Vodka cocktails and Henson beloved the “Carnival” dessert.

The “Empire” star and her A-list mates dressed to the nines in conventional ’80s fashions, outfitting themselves in neon and metallic colors, leg heaters, extreme ponytails and fishnet gloves as they made their means throughout the rink.

Hudson, 38, even launched a lilac boombox to complete her transformation.

Later inside the evening, Henson swapped her gold mini robe for metallic pink temporary shorts and a silver crop prime.

