Inside Edge 2 Trailer: ‘Bhai Sahab’ blast entry between ‘Arvind Vasistha’ vs ‘Vayu Raghavan’

Inside Edge 2 Trailer: The trailer for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s most awaited show ‘Inside Edge’ has arrived. In the first season in 2017, the game behind cricket was shown. The game included everything from fixing, politics, money, drugs, and power games. Now seeing the trailer of the new season, it seems that it has been taken to the next level. The trailer looks quite intense.

This web series is produced by Farhan Akhtar. Farhan has shared the trailer with his official social media account. At the same time, Amazon Prime Video has also shared this trailer with their social media account. Sharing Amazon wrote, ‘Your favorite dirty league is ready to be even dirtier, because the game knows no boundaries. See the game behind the game.

your favorite dirty league is all set to get dirtier because this game knows no boundaries 🏏 watch the game beyond the game in #InsideEdge2, starting december 6! #InsideEdge2Trailer, out now! 📽️: https://t.co/vfhACQoNbu pic.twitter.com/uWdLkR5rdP — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 18, 2019

The previous season left many questions. Like- Did ‘Vikrant Dhawan’ die? Who is this ‘Bhai Sahab’? Who are handling this game from outside. What happened to fast bowler Prashant Kannaujia after shooting Devendra? The answer to all these questions is seen in this trailer. The most special thing in this is the entry of ‘Bhai Sahab’. Aamir Bashir who plays this character has also been entered. At the same time, Vivek Oberoi playing the character of Vikrant Dhawan is still alive. After all, fast bowler Prashant Kannaujia is still left in this game.

The most thrilling part in this season is ‘Arvind Vasistha vs Vayu Raghavan’. Both were previously part of the Mumbai Mavericks team. This time both are coming face to face. Arvind Vasistha has changed his face in the PPL League. He has joined the Haryana Hurricanes team. At the same time, the captaincy of Mumbai Mavericks has come on the shoulders of his most prominent Vayu Raghavan. This battle looks quite interesting. Overall the trailer itself is quite spicy, now it remains to be seen what the web series feeds. The series will be released on December 6.