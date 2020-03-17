NEWS

Inside BeQuant: 3 Days With a Crypto Exchange CEO

March 17, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Have you ever ever questioned what it’s prefer to run a cryptocurrency alternate? Now’s your probability to search out out! Take an inside have a look at the lifetime of BeQuant CEO George Zarya in Cointelegraph’s newest documentary: 3 Days With a Crypto CEO.

From pub beers in London to impromptu flights to Malta, from workplace puppies to World Struggle II cryptography machines, the lifetime of a crypto CEO isn’t boring. George Zarya is the CEO of cryptocurrency alternate BeQuant. Based in Could 2018, BeQuant Exchange averages over a billion {dollars} in month-to-month quantity with greater than 200 lively institutional purchasers. On any given day (or evening) George will be discovered roaming the streets of London or pitching his newest initiative to a convention room filled with Malta’s monetary regulators.

As he says to Cointelegraph host Maxwell Williams, “earning money for the sake of earning money just isn’t actually my factor.” He’s extra considering nurturing his enterprise and bringing worth to his purchasers.

When you loved this newest Cointelegraph documentary and wish to see extra distinctive crypto content material, remember to just like the video and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Disclaimer: This video was produced in partnership with Bequant

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *