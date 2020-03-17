Inside BeQuant: 3 Days With a Crypto Exchange CEO

Have you ever ever questioned what it’s prefer to run a cryptocurrency alternate? Now’s your probability to search out out! Take an inside have a look at the lifetime of BeQuant CEO George Zarya in Cointelegraph’s newest documentary: 3 Days With a Crypto CEO.

From pub beers in London to impromptu flights to Malta, from workplace puppies to World Struggle II cryptography machines, the lifetime of a crypto CEO isn’t boring. George Zarya is the CEO of cryptocurrency alternate BeQuant. Based in Could 2018, BeQuant Exchange averages over a billion {dollars} in month-to-month quantity with greater than 200 lively institutional purchasers. On any given day (or evening) George will be discovered roaming the streets of London or pitching his newest initiative to a convention room filled with Malta’s monetary regulators.

As he says to Cointelegraph host Maxwell Williams, “earning money for the sake of earning money just isn’t actually my factor.” He’s extra considering nurturing his enterprise and bringing worth to his purchasers.

Disclaimer: This video was produced in partnership with Bequant