Information on 500,000 Zoom accounts is being sold online

Some 500,000 accounts of the Zoom video conferencing service have been compromised and the information is sold – and even given away – in specialized forums. The news pays criticism for security flaws who has suffered from the popular service.

The place BleepingComputer revealed that these accounts are for sale on the Dark Web and on hackers. Prices are laughable, as they are selling for up to a penny a dollar, the report says. Hackers obtained this information through other leaks.

According to the report, the hackers had obtained the information, username and password, due to previous leaks. Now, they are selling – or giving away – only the information they verified to be logging into Zoom. Citing cybersecurity firm Cyble, BleepingComputer He says that some accounts began to be sold from April 1.

Some leaked accounts are from staff at the University of Vermont, Colorado, Florida, Dartmouth and Lafayette. Hackers appear to be selling or giving away this information just for fun, the report says, as they aren’t making much profit from the data.

Zoom said in a statement sent to CNET in Spanish that these types of activities are common, but “generally does not affect our business consumers as they use single sign-on systems.”

“We are already working with various intelligence firms to find these password databases and the tools used to create them, and [contratamos] a firm that has shut down thousands of pages trying to trick users into downloading malware or handing over their credentials, “Zoom said in the statement.” We are continuing to investigate, we have blocked affected accounts and asked users to change their password to something more secure, and we are implementing more measures to strengthen efforts. ”