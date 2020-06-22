Indian ordnance factory IOF exam date – Syllabus Question papers at www.ofbindia.gov.in

Indian Ordnance Factory Exam Date – Syllabus Question Papers at www.ofbindia.gov.in:

The Indian Ordnance Factory (IOF) has been declared the notification of the Exam Date and Syllabus Question Paper published on to the official site www.ofbindia.gov.in. The candidates are extremely waiting for the exam date and Syllabus for the Indian Ordnance Junior work manager. So one good news for those candidates who applied for the post of IOF Junior Work Manager. The Indian Ordnance Factory released the Indian ordnance factory exam date and Indian Ordnance factory exam syllabus on to the official site www.ofbindia.gov.in.

The Indian Ordnance Factory (IOF) is a government organization. The IOF is working with the Department of Defense Production of Ministry of Defense, Government of India. Every year Indian Ordnance Factory (IOF) is released the various recruitment notification for the various branches of the number of vacancies. This year also IOF published the recruitment notification on to the official site. Now the exam date and exam syllabus publish on the main portal www.ofbindia.gov.in.

Indian Ordnance Factory Exam Syllabus IOF:

The IOF exam date and exam syllabus published on to the official site. Those students who applied for the IOF Recruitment for the various courses such as Information Technology, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Metallurgy, Clothing Technology, Automobile, and Electronics, they are eagerly waiting for the exam syllabus and exam date. So one good news for that students the IOF released the Exam Syllabus on the official site www.ofbindia.gov.in.

Now the exam syllabus is declared, so the applied candidates can download the exam syllabus on to the official site into the pdf format and start the preparation for getting a high score in the examination. Candidates can visit the IOF official site www.ofbindia.gov.in frequently and get updated information about the examination. To get more detail about the IOF exam and Indian Ordnance Factory syllabus shown at below.

Name of the Organization: Indian Ordnance Factory (IOF)

Name of the Post: Junior Work Manager (JWM)

IOF Exam Syllabus & IOF Pattern:

For the posts of IT, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Automobile & Electronics

General Awareness & Technical Aptitude, General Engineering – 30 marks

Computer Application – 20 marks

Engineering in related Trade (Diploma Level) – 120 marks

For the posts of Chemical, Clothing Technology, Metallurgy & Leather Technology

Computer Awareness & Technical Aptitude, General Engineering or General Science & Arithmetic Ability – 30 marks

Computer Application (0 level) – 20 marks

Engineering in related Trade (Diploma Level) or Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics – 120 marks

For Non – Technical Posts contain 150 marks for the written examination

Numerical Aptitude and Non – Verbal Reasoning – 50 marks

English or Hindi – 40 marks

General Awareness, Computer Awareness and Application (0 level) – 20 marks

Basic English, Conceptual and Application Level in Industrial Management for Non – technical or Store management for non-technical – 10 marks

Steps for download the IOF Work Manager Exam Syllabus:

Candidates visit the official site at ofbindia.gov.in. Then find the related link and click on that. Then download the IOF exam syllabus into the pdf format. Take a printout and use for further.

Candidates can get an official link to get more detail about IOF exam syllabus

Official Site: www.ofbindia.gov.in