Indian news tv channel under fire for Xenophobic behaviour towards EXO’s Chanyeol

On Might 9, IndiaTV, essentially the most watched Hindi news channel broadcasted a phase on China, criticizing and “exposing” them for their irresponsibility because of the present COVID-19 epidemic. Throughout that phase, they’ve used a 2015 photograph of EXO’s Chanyeol on the airport, although he’s a Korean character and has no half within the present scenario. Quickly after the unique broadcast on TV, they’ve uploaded your complete phase on YouTube.

EXO followers have been fast to level out that what the Indian broadcasting station have finished is xenophobic and have began to make use of the hashtag #ApologizeIndiaTV to ask for an apology to EXO’s principal rapper.

That is so fcked up, aren’t you guys a news channel? How might you employ an image of a KOREAN artist whilst you’re speaking about CHINA. That is unprofessional and past xenophobic. We’re ready for an apology towards the artist. Actually no phrases..#ApologizeIndiaTV @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/caDSFJDAZS — stella 🍭12/5 YOURS (@Ioeyeri) Might 9, 2020

that is significantly disgusting, you guys are a news channel and you might be exhibiting xenophobic behaviour through the use of a KOREAN artist whereas speaking about CHINA! You higher apologize to the artist for this. #ApologizeIndiaTV @indiatvnews — A is YOURS 5/12 (@oneloeys) Might 9, 2020

https://t.co/g4JpCYlXsL Please guys report this Video on Youtube @indiatvnews posted thr latest news phase on Youtube channel and 1.48 mark they used a korean Artist photograph That is past dissrespecting #ApologizeIndiaTV@SMTOWNGLOBAL @weareoneEXO — Baba Baekhyun Strawberry wale🍓🌸 (@kyoonglight614) Might 9, 2020

For individuals who do not know what occurred: IndiaTV did a news protection criticising & “exposing” China for the Covid-19 pandemic. They used Pcy’s photograph although he’s Korean. That is racist & unacceptable. Followers are trending #ApologizeIndiaTV. pic.twitter.com/TdUDvT4gdZ — EXOL AF (@CloveraHaibara) Might 9, 2020

Newscasting stations together with their workers are obligated to share true AND verified informations for their broadcast. All their segments are usually being fact-checked at the very least two to 5 occasions earlier than being aired. The truth that the station thought utilizing a Korean artist photograph whereas criticizing one other Asian nation is a show the dearth of their journalism abilities. As of now, India TV has determined to maintain the video on their official channel and keep quiet on the scenario however we hope that they’ll step ahead to formally apologize to Chanyeol quickly.

EDIT: Quickly after the discharge of this text, the video was set on non-public and lots of people have requested to not use the hashtag however as an alternative e-mail. We hope the scenario can be resolved quickly!