Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020 Apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in:

The Indian Navy is inviting interested applicants to apply in their latest Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020. The official joinindiannavy.gov.in Indian Navy portal is declaring around 43 vacancies into various departments and allowing young enthusiasts to make their bright career.

The Navy is offering many posts into the Short Service Commission (SSC), Permanent Commission (PC) into the Information Technology branch, and the Education branch. For that, applicants with relevant qualifications and interests may apply soon.

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Notification 2020:

Whenever a glorious leading department such as India Navy offers vacancies, thousands of applicants from all over the state go on applying. Hence interested as well as eligible candidates should soon apply.

Essential criteria for Education, Age, Fees, Physical Standard, Important Dates, and much more is available below. After reading all these details carefully, go to the official portal, and complete all the application procedures.

To know more, go to the Navy’s official portal joinindiannavy.gov.in and download the official Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020.

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Permanent Commission (PC) – Education 20 Short Service Commission (SSC) – IT 15 Short Service Commission (SSC) – Logistics 06 Short Service Commission (SSC) – Law 02 Total No. of Vacancies 43 Posts

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested applicants’ age must be as per current rules of Navy; there are several post wise age details:

PC (Edn) Male Candidates 02 Jul 1993 – 01 Jul 1997

SSC(Logistics) Male & Female Candidates 02 Jul 1993 – 01 Jan 1999

SSC X (IT) Male & Female Candidates 02 Jul 1991 – 01 Jul 1996

SSC (Law) Male Candidates 02 Jul 1993 – 01 Jan 1999

SC/ST Categories: 05 Years

OBC Candidates: 03 Years

Applicants who are going to apply they must be born as per above birth dates, as well as reserved category candidates, will receive relaxation as per above.

Required Educational Qualification:

For PC Education Posts:

Candidates with M.Sc in Physical/ Nuclear Physics and B.Sc in Maths OR M.Sc. in Mathematics/ Operational Research and B.Sc. in Physics or M.A. in English/ History or B.E./ B.Tech in Electrical and Instrumentation/ Electronics and Communications/ Electronics and Electrical or any other relevant branch of Engineering.

For SSC Logistics Posts :

Candidates must have their B.E./ B.Tech in the Architecture field from a government recognized institute or university. Also, they should have completed their B.Sc in IT or B.Com or B.SC with other relevant subjects. Or those who have completed their Post Graduation degree in Finance/ Logistics/ Supply Chain Management from a recognized institute or university.

Candidates must have their B.E./ B.Tech in the Architecture field from a government recognized institute or university. Also, they should have completed their B.Sc in IT or B.Com or B.SC with other relevant subjects. Or those who have completed their Post Graduation degree in Finance/ Logistics/ Supply Chain Management from a recognized institute or university.

For SSC IT Posts :

Candidates must have their B.E./ B.Tech through relevant fields of Engineering such as Computer Science from a recognized institute or university.

Candidates must have their B.E./ B.Tech through relevant fields of Engineering such as Computer Science from a recognized institute or university.

For SSC Law Posts:

Candidates with Law degree from a government recognized institute with the relevant subject.

Candidates with Law degree from a government recognized institute with the relevant subject.

Selection Procedures:

Navy Officials will conduct many selection procedures. Applicants will have to appear for all these procedures. As per individuals performances, most eligible candidates will get selected.

There will be Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Personal Interview, Document Verification and Medical Test.

For all these procedures the official Navy web portal contains essential information and other details. Moreover, venue details for a personal interview might change as per Navy regulations. Those who finally clear all the selection procedures will receive Job Allotment Letters.

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Admit Card 2020 Download:

Indian Navy officials will arrange a written test for posts and for that launch admit card on the official website after completion of the prime procedure of registration. And then all the candidates have to download the admit card before the exam date.

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Answer Key 2020 Download:

Applicants can download the answer key from the Indian Navy official portal in a few days. Officials will provide a direct link on a portal for the answer key. Candidates can directly download the answer key from this link. Various posts wise and subject wise answer key will be available soon.

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Result 2020:

For result declaration, officials will at least take a couple of weeks. After a few weeks, aspirants will get to know about their status for the exam. The Indian Navy portal shall notify qualified aspirants through SMS/ E-Mail. And then shortlisted candidates will have to appear for final selection procedures. Be in touch with the official portal for latest details regarding the result.

Indian Navy Pay Scale:

Based on Navy’s current pay scale as well as current government rules, selected candidates will receive their salary. Along with that, they will also receive other wages. To know more about each post wise salary details go to the Navy’s official website and get details.

Important Dates:

Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Important Dates Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Starting Date – Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Last date – Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Exam Date Will Update soon Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment Result Date Will Update soon

Steps To Apply for Indian Navy SSC PC Recruitment 2020:

Go to the Indian Navy official site. The official website is: joinindiannavy.gov.in Search for the Career link. It contains the latest job notifications. Go to the official announcement. Fill the Application Form. Complete all the procedures and submit the form. Get a print of the form.

Official Site: www.joinindianavy.gov.in