Indian Gaming Industry: A Success Story

Recent years have seen the gaming industry in India take off. There are now over 600 million gamers in the country, and the gaming industry has become an important facet of the entertainment industry as a whole. With over 1 billion inhabitants, India has massive potential to become one of the world’s biggest economies, and its gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors.

The gaming industry in India has attracted a lot of investment from consumers and companies over the last few years as players all over the country enjoy the latest console games, mobile games and online gambling. Increased availability of the internet and technology in general, as well as a relatively young population, are some of the top reasons for the growth of the gaming industry. On this page, we’ll be looking at the reasons for India’s gaming success and what it means for the future.

Growth Factors

India’s gaming industry growth can be attributed to a number of different factors, including:

Access to Casino Gaming

Casino games like Roulette, Blackjack and slots are popular at casinos all over the world, and Indian players can now access these online. Online casinos have become more popular across India thanks to better internet and greater access to computers and mobiles. These games allow players to wager real money and potentially win. Most Indian states allow online casinos to operate, and a growing number of players are trying their luck at the best online casinos.

Mobile Gaming

The increasing access to mobiles and high-speed internet is one of the biggest reasons for the growth of the Indian gaming industry. More people than ever have direct access to powerful smartphones capable of running lots of different games. Players can enjoy their favourite games anywhere, using apps downloaded from safe and trustworthy websites to play games like PUBG and Call of Duty.

Localised Content

As the Indian gaming market grows, more companies are localising content specifically for the Indian market. More effort is being made to target Indian players with guides, reviews and general information, giving them more knowledge of games and how enjoyable they can be. As localisation increases, the number of Indians interested in gaming increases too.

eSports

eSports, or electronic sports, are competitive video game competitions where the best players from all over the world compete to see who’s the best. Just like regular sports, these events draw big crowds and people from all over the world tune in to watch their favourite games and players. The emergence of eSports in India has helped to popularise video games, and the success of Indian players on the big stage has certainly helped too.

A Growing Number of Indian Developers

As well as an increased interest in playing games, the interest in developing games in also on the rise in India. In 2010 there were only 25 game developers in the whole of the country, whereas there are now close to 300. Growth in the tech and IT sectors mean there’s more employment available than ever, and the game development sector is growing in India. Within the next few years, we could be seeing more games being developed and released in India, with there being a greater demand for fun and accessible games.

Younger Demographics

India is a relatively young country in terms of the age of its population. More than half of the population are under 25 years old, meaning that a large proportion of India makes up the right demographics for online gaming. A majority of gamers are between the ages of 16-24, and when coupled with growing urbanisation, people in the country are far more likely to play and enjoy games than ever before.