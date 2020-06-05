Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 for Yantrik post at www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The Indian Coast Guard has recently released a recruitment notification inviting interested applicants. The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 offers a number of Yantrik posts to fill. Official web joinindiancoastguard.gov.in portal of the department has declared their recruitment, and more of the details are available at the official site. There are huge numbers of vacancies offered for different posts into the Coast Guard. This is a Central Government Based recruitment which is why comparatively more of aspirants would interest in it.

Those who apply for this recruitment will have they’re more of chances getting a government job. The Indian Coast Guard (IGO) being one of India’s leading departments has widely spread headquarters. To manage their work and provide an efficient and smooth workflow, they require more of the workforce into different trades and offices. To work out such a department and manage everything, skilled persons are needed from time to time.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: Will Release Soon

Name Wise Vacancies: Yantrik 01/2020 Batch

Required Educational Qualification:

For various vacancies, there are different qualifications and skills required for candidates.

The most common and widely required qualification is Matriculation along with Diploma in a certain field. Candidates who have accomplished their Diploma into Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunications/ Radio-Power Engineering are preferred.

Along with that, candidates must have completed their qualification through an AICTE approved institute of engineering. Moreover, candidates belonging to SC/ ST and other reserved categories will give relaxation in their percentage.

Other than that, those who have obtained their First, Second, and Third Rank into any of the National Level Sports Competition at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship will give minimum cut off. Also, they might receive some of the beneficiaries into various procedures of applications.

Age Limit:

Candidates who interested in this recruitment, their age should be as per the below criteria for different categories.

General Candidates: Between 18 to 22 years SC/ ST Candidates: 5 Years of Relaxation OBC Candidates: 3 Years of Relaxation Ex-Servicemen: As per Current Government Rules

To get further details regarding relaxation into the upper age limit, go to the official website and download the official notification.

Selection Procedures:

There will be numerous selection procedures to determine eligibility and knowledge of applicants. There might Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Exam, Personal Interview, and Document Verification.

First of all procedures, the written exam will commence and after that those who have qualified for it will be called for other procedures. As per candidates’ performance in various systems, they will be shortlisted and then called for the final allotment of posts.

For Written Test, there will be different Examination Centers as per mentioned below:

Mumbai :

Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West),

Worli Sea Face PO,

Worli Colony,

Mumbai – 30

Chennai :

Indian Coast Guard Store Depot,

CG Complex,

Near Kalmandapam Police Station,

GM Pettai Road,

Royapuram,

Chennai-13

Kolkata:

Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East),

Synthesis Business Park,

6th-floor Shrachi Building,

New Town Rajarhat,

Kolkata,

WB -700 161

Noida:

Indian Coast Guard Selection Board Noida,

A-1, Sector-24,

Opposite HCL Technologies,

Dist Gautam Budh Nagar,

Noida, UP-201 301

Yantrik Written Exam Admit Cards 2020:

For the written exam, candidates will need to have their copy of the admit card which will be soon available on the official portal. Candidates who have applied successfully are advised to be in touch with the official portal. Also, they will notify via E-mail/ SMS about the written exam, and then they can easily download their copy of the admit card. Along with the Indian coast guard Admit Card, they will also require their original ID proof at the time of the examination.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be given their salary starting from 47,600/- rupees plus Yantrik Pay and 6,200/- other allowances.

Job Location:

Finally, shortlisted candidates will give their job letters, and as per their allocation, they have to be present on their duty. Selected candidates will be given their jobs anywhere in India, and then they have to serve their department with their hard work.

Steps To Apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates need to open the official web portal to apply for these Yantrik vacancies. The official portal is joinindiancoastguard.gov.in On the Home Page, search for the Recruitment section. Click on that link and read various links. Go to the Official Notification and then read all the instructions given in it. After reading all the details, go to “New Registration” and click on that link. Enter all the details asked in the Indian Coast Guard application form. Enter valid Personal, Academic, Experience, etc. details. In the end, complete all the procedures and at last click on the Submit button. Also, get the print of the filled application form.

Official Site: www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in