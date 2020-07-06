Join Indian Army Recruitment 2020 – TES fill application form on www.joinindinarmy.nic.in

Join Indian Army Recruitment 2020 – TES fill the application form on www.joinindinarmy.nic.in:

The Indian Army is going to declare the notification of the Join Indian Army Recruitment 2020 for the 36th 10 + 2 Technical entry post on the official site at www.joinindinarmy.nic.in. So the candidates who find the government job they have an excellent job opportunity to get this job. The Indian Army declare the job recruitment among the 90 number of vacancies. So the candidates who want to able for this job they can apply on before the last date of submitting the application form. The last date for submitting the application form is 30th June 2020.

The Indian Army is the Central government organization. It completely works under the government of India. When the vacant seats are available then it declares the recruitment notification for the candidates. Earlier the Indian Army announced the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) among the 90 number of posts. So the candidates who are eligible they can apply for the posts of Technical Entry Scheme. This is the government sector job in India. So the candidates fill the application form on to the main site at www.joinindinarmy.nic.in.

Recently, the Indian army has declared the recruitment notification for the candidates who find the job as a government job in India. They have one good news here the Indian army declare the posts of Technical Entry Scheme 36th for the 10 + 2 on the official site at www.joinindinarmy.nic.in. This is also known as TES 36. So the candidates first check the eligibility criteria and then after submitting their application form.

Name of the Department: Indian Army Department

Eligibility Criteria for the TES 36 course:

Nationality: Aspirants must have Indian nationality

Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for this posts they must have complete their 10 + 2 education with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or its equivalent from the recognized board or institutions with minimum 70% marks.

Age Limits: The candidates must not less than 16.5 years and not more than 19.5 years on the first day of the month which the course is commencing, that means candidates should not bear before 1st January 1996 and not born after 1st January 1999.

Selection process: The candidates who applied for this post they will select the base of the interview process.

How to apply for Join Indian Army Recruitment 2020?

The Indian Army has declared the recruitment notification for the candidates of the post of Technical Army Entry (TES 36). Therefore Candidates who are eligible and wants to apply they can first visit the official site at www.joinindinarmy.nic.in. Then search link “Join Indian Army Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then fill the application form and submit on before the last date. After taking a print out for the further use.

Official site: www.joinindinarmy.nic.in