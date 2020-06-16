Income Tax Recruitment 2020 – 20800 Vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in:

The Income Tax Department published the notification of the Income Tax Recruitment 2020 among the 20750 number of jobs at the official site at www.incometaxindia.gov.in. The recruitment notification is available for the various posts such as Group C, AO / PS Cadre, Inspector of Income Tax, Income Tax officer, Notice Server / LDC, TA / Steno Grade-II / Driver, etc. This is the best opportunity for those candidates who get the Central Government Job. So now the eligible candidates can apply through online at the official site at incometaxindia.gov.in.

The Income Tax Recruitment Department is a Central Government Agency, which collects Tax from the people of India. The Income Tax Department is functioning under the Revenue of the Ministry of Finance. The Income Tax Department is the responsible for the administering of the direct acts such as Income Tax Act, Gift Tax Act, Expenditure Tax Act, Interest Tax Act, Wealth Tax Act, and Various Finance Tax Act. This is the best job opportunity for eligible candidates.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2020:

The Income Tax Department released the recruitment notification of the Income Tax Department Recruitment 2020 on to the official site. So the eligible candidates are may apply online to the official site. The eligibility criteria for this income tax recruitment given below.

Name of the Organization: Income Tax Department (ITD)

Name of the Posts: There are various posts is available such as Group C, AO / PS Cadre, Inspector of Income Tax, Income Tax officer, Notice Server / LDC, TA / Steno Grade-II / Driver, etc.

Recruitment Wise Details:

Income Tax Officer

AO Cadre

PS cadre

TA/Steno Grade-II/Driver

Notice Server/LDC/Driver

Inspector of Income Tax

Executive Assistants

Group C

Number of Vacancies: There is a total of 20750 number of jobs available.

Job Category: This is a Central Government Job.

Job Location: The Job located anywhere in India.

Important Date:

Starting date of submitting the online Application form: Declared very soon.

Last time for submitting the online Application form: Declared very quickly.

Age Limits:

The age limits of the applicants should not be less than 18 years and should not more than 35 years.

The upper age relaxation to give the reserved category candidates is as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must complete their 10 th / 12 th / Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics / Statistics and science from the Recognized Board / University or Institutions.

/ 12 / Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics / Statistics and science from the Recognized Board / University or Institutions. The Applicants must have the typing speed of 20wpm in English and 15 wpm in Hindi.

Application Fee: An application fee for the candidates, refer to the Official Site of the Income Tax Department.

Pay Scale: The payment up to a month is given to the candidates with the latest grade pay as per government rules and regulations.

Selection Procedure: The selection procedure of the Income Tax Recruitment based on the Written Test, and Interview will conduct.

How to apply for the Income Tax Recruitment 2020?

The Income Tax Department has been released the Recruitment 2020 notification on to the official site. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. Candidates follow these steps to apply for this recruitment as shown below.

First, open the official site of the Income Tax Department at incometaxindia.gov.in. Then on the home page find out the link “Income Tax Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then read carefully all the Terms and Conditions given that. Then start to fill the Application Form and enter the all necessary information and click on the submit button. After that upload your scanned photo, signature, and other required documents. Then complete the payment of the fee application process. Then verify all details and click on the submit button. Save it and take a print out for further use.

To get more detail about Income Tax Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.incometaxindia.gov.in