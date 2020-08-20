In what way has Juanes been reinventing himself in the midst of the pandemic?

Juanes has just reached 48 years old and far from being intimidated by being close to half a century of life, he feels rejuvenated, energetic and confident in his future.

“Every New Year is the one we celebrate on birthdays because it is renewal, at 48 I feel renewed, committed to life, full of ideas, projects, songs and new things with life. I feel full of vitality in the middle of the confinement.

“I have two years left to reach 50, I am not worried. You always have an expectation of how old age is going to be, but there is a time when you already have the certainty of what you like and what you don’t, and thus you enjoy life more, you give yourself the opportunity to become happy and sad “, said the Colombian in exclusive interview.

Proof of that curiosity and desire to experience new things that the singer has, who celebrated his birthday on August 9, is that today he premieres his version of “Vía Láctea”, a hit by the Mexican band Zoé, led by León Larregui.

“I have always liked the aesthetics they handle and ‘Vía Láctea’ is the one that I have very present, by letter, melody, everything”, added the interpreter of “Es Por Ti” and “A Dios le Pido”

The piece, in which he collaborated with Sebastián Krys and Pete Thomas, will be part of the album Reversiones, in which different artists, such as Alejandro Fernández, Bronco, Mon Laferte and Morat, reinterpret the group’s hits.

The seven-time Grammy nominee expressed his desire to integrate this piece into his live repertoire and to be able to do, at some point, an intervention with the group.

“This experience is cool, I’ve been part of this rock, I’ve been there. It’s a song that’s not mine, but it sounds great with this reversal.

“I haven’t talked to them (Zoé) about doing something in particular. What I do know is that I have talked to the guys in my band about playing it in concerts when there is a chance ”.

Six months after starting his voluntary confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, at his home in Miami and with his wife, Karen, and their children Paloma, Luna and Dante, the musician reflected on what this situation has given him and has taken away.

“I feel like I owed my children time. With Dante, the youngest, I had a lot of time to spend the first year of his life, but I have learned to know them more, to get to know each other, we have had time for discussions, to do things, from moving furniture. It has been a connection with my wife, with them, in the midst of all this, you have been positive, although rare ”.

Juanes now shares quantity and quality time with his children in this pandemic (Reform)

“I spend my time studying, reading poetry, singing, living with my family, going up and down, sometimes if depression comes in, then happiness comes. We live contrasts and enjoying everything. I don’t know if reinventing myself is the word, but that’s how I am now, ”said Juanes.