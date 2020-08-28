IN VIDEO. Sebastián Yatra distributes kisses and takes risks

Singer Sebastián Yatra has not stopped his career due to Covid-19, far from it, and this week, the launch of the video for his new single “Where are they going” made it very clear.

In the clip, the successful Colombian artist takes up the usual production display of the works he has presented in times when the pandemic did not exist, surrounding himself with sculptural models in scant clothing while sharing the screen with the Puerto Rican Álvaro Díaz, who also collaborates with his voice in the room.

This is not the only risky project in which Yatra has been involved, who only a few days ago acted as a co-animator at the controversial edition of the Premios Juventud held in Miami and in which, in addition, he offered a fiery interpretation of the ‘hit ‘”Don’t dance alone”, alongside the equally popular Danna Paola.

In the interview by Zoom that he offered today to the Los Angeles Times in Spanish and that you can see at the end of this paragraph, the South American talked about all these aspects, as well as the rumors that continue to point to him as Danna’s boyfriend. and of the small commotion he has just caused when he used his accounts on social networks to show a sensual dance scene with the overwhelming ‘influencer’ Lele Pons.