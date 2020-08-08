IN VIDEO. Mau & Ricky confront in-laws and take other risks

Although they initially became known as direct descendants of the illustrious Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, Mau & Ricky (born Mauricio Alberto Reglero Montaner and Ricardo Andres Reglero Montaner Jr.) soon reached a popularity as a musical duo that seems to have transcended the simple sphere of family influences.

Now, the prodigal sons are back in action with a new single, “Papás”, which is also embodied in an entertaining video clip in which they themselves appear playing the main roles, and which gives them the opportunity to once again demonstrate their skills as comedians.

In fact, the premiere of the video was preceded by an advertising campaign on the networks that exhibited them as if they were pregnant, despite the fact that what is finally seen in the images points to a different story, as can be seen in the respective work.

This week, Mau and Ricky met virtually with the Los Angeles Times en Español to discuss the new release, but also referred to the way they made the video in the middle of the pandemic, their personal relationships, and their recent collaboration with the famous African-American artist John Legend and his next participation in an edition of the Premios Juventud that promises to cause comments because it will be done with the live presence of the invited artists. This is the result of our talk: