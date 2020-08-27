IN VIDEO Lupillo Rivera: ‘I offer an apology to Christian Nodal and I ask Belinda an apology’

Many doubted the romance between singers Belinda and Christian Nodal. Some thought that it was an advertising campaign to raise the rating of “La Voz México” where both have been participating as coaches or simply others thought they were doing it to promote the theme that both would sing a duet in that same reality show.

But beyond the simple rumor, days before they published a video in which the couple was seen eating kisses, with which the relationship was confirmed and that this was not a simple rumor, but a reality, whose secret was being revealing to the four winds.

The short video was shared by Nodal himself on his social media accounts and published it with this message: “The unexpected does not need explanations. All I know is that with that unique, beautiful, crazy and pure soul that you have, you stole the greatest love of my life from me and made me believe even in pa ’always”.

But in the middle of this confirmation, there were those who assured that this news had not been well received by Lupillo Rivera, who maintained a sentimental relationship with the young singer, almost in secret, when both worked together on the same reality show during a past season.

“I love you @belindapop. I hope and this ‘publicity’ lasts us for a lifetime my love ”, at that time the Reforma agency reviewed a post that Lupillo Rivera had published and that Belinda herself responded.

That same weekend, both artists shared the stage of La Voz México and sang a duet to Christian Nodal’s song “De Los besos que te di te”, the chemistry was so evident and the interpretation was so good from the singer, that many They already wanted her singing more songs of that genre with compositions, of course by Christian Nodal himself. Even the announcers Omar and Argelia from KLOVE 107.7 FM, applauded the interpretation of the Mexican singer next to her leading man 10 years her junior.

After countless comments in which they assured that the song “Toxic” that Lupillo recorded a few years ago and that he recently showed a bit in his recording studio on his Instagram account, many suggested that this song was dedicated to Belinda, which Lupillo has just denied it to the Los Angeles Times in Spanish saying that “I recorded that issue in December (2019), but there are journalists who changed things.”

Faced with this situation, Lupillo had not wanted to go into details or talk about whether or not the news that Belinda and Christian were living in a romantic relationship hurt him, but during our conversation, the interpreter of Sufiendo a solo “and” Saliste liviana ”He sent a direct message to both Belinda and Christian, asking for their forgiveness.

“I wasn’t going to answer it, but I’m going to answer it. And it is the honest answer, for me, the truth is I offer an apology to Christian Nodal, I apologize to Belinda because they have moved this note in such a wrong way and (for that) I apologize to them, because they must be enjoying love “, said exclusively the interpreter of” Despreciado “and” De qué me presumes “.

After these words, the message was dedicated to the media. “I ask all my friends in the press, let them enjoy their love, their happiness. We are already calmer, happier and each one by his side. I think that no journalist or any ‘gossip’ would have liked to be reminded of his ex, why do I tell them ”.

And if it was not clear, Lupillo reiterated. “I apologize to her and an apology to him because they are putting me in their love life and that should not exist, for me it is wrong and I believe that the right thing is that they want it and that they be happy, “he said although in the end he acknowledged that he does not know if they are in love or not.