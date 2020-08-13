IN VIDEO. Luis Fonsi supports a good cause and musically faces the pandemic

This Thursday, Luis Fonsi will join Natalia Jiménez, Jon Secada, Energía Norteña and many more artists as part of the line-up for “Music Gives-Together”, a great virtual festival that will begin at 2 pm PT and that seeks to raise funds for St. Jude Clinics, specializing in treating children with cancer.

His participation will take place days before the final episode of the current season of “La Voz US”, which saw its recordings interrupted for a long period due to Covid-19, but which continued to be done later under much stricter security measures.

On the other hand, the same Puerto Rican, who became a world superstar due to his song “Despacito”, recorded alongside Daddy Yankee, has continued to release new songs, as has been the case of the acoustic “Girasoles” and the more electronic “The World Can Wait”, made in collaboration with international DJ Paul Oakenfold.

In view of all that has been said, this was a good time to talk with him, and that is precisely what the Los Angeles Times en Español has done during the Zoom interview that you can see below, and that offers you the opportunity to get in touch with day with the activities of the versatile vocalist and composer.