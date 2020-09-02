IN VIDEO. Laz Alonso attacks superheroes in the second season of ‘The Boys’

This Friday, Amazon Prime premieres the second season of “The Boys”, a successful television series that is part of the superhero genre, but with many peculiarities, since, in its plot base, those who supposedly defend the population by using special powers are not necessarily the good ones, far from it.

And not only that, since the impressive show is essentially aimed at the adult audience, with a quota of violence and social commentary that, of course, cannot easily be found in the usual big screen offerings, which are generously oriented towards the ‘mainstream’.

In fact, “the boys” in the title do not belong to the side of the capes and tight tights, but to a fierce command of undercover combatants eager for the truth to come out, although they do not have special powers, but they do have abilities. for the fight led by the leadership of the cynical and controversial Butcher (Keith Urban).

It is precisely in this group where is Marvin T. Milk, better known as Mothers Milk, an African-American character and fan of hip hop who is played by Laz Alonso, an American actor of Cuban descent who has become known worldwide for his participation in the “Fast & Furious” saga and in the first “Avatar”.

Alonso speaks English and Spanish without any accent, and that has allowed him to take on roles from different cultures without problems, as demonstrated by his role as a ‘Nuyorican’ war veteran in “Miracle at St. Anna” and his portrayal of a Mexican criminal in the 2009 installment of the ‘fast and furious’.

In the Zoom interview with the Los Angeles Times en Español that you can see at the end of this paragraph, he himself talks about what you can expect from “The Boys”, especially in relation to Mother’s Milk, and also what it means to be able to embody to such diverse individuals. But he also does not stop giving his opinion on the racial inequalities that caused the massive mobilizations that took place recently in the United States.