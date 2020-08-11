IN VIDEO. Gloria Estefan takes us to Brazil and warns about the pandemic

This Thursday, Gloria Estefan will put on the market a new production, entitled “Brazil305”. It is her first album in seven years, as well as a work that mostly takes up successful pieces from her career (added to other previously unreleased ones) in order to give them a new samba treatment.

The album was made in different stages and places, because it was recorded over the last few years at the Quem E Sabe Studios in Bahia, Brazil, and at the Estefan’s Crescent Moon Studios, which are located in Miami, a city in the one that she herself is based next to her husband, the emblematic producer and musician Emilio Estefan Jr.

But this is not the only new thing that the “Conga” interpreter has, because in recent months she has been found referring directly to the situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic through two songs: “Put on Your Mask” , a parody of his ‘hit’ “Get on Your Feet”, and “We Needed Time”, a ballad of reflection on the moment we are going through.

In an interview by Zoom with the Los Angeles Times en Español, Gloria spoke extensively about the new album, but also took the time necessary to offer details of the compositions linked to today and to tell us about the plans she has for the immediate future in the middle of this. situation of uncertainty.