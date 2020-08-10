IN VIDEO. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion launch the summer theme with Rosalía on board

American artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released “WAP” this weekend, their first collaboration, which was accompanied by a video to which they invited some of the most important female figures in pop culture of the moment, beginning with the singer-songwriter. Spanish Rosalía.

The women, dressed in costumes that fit like a second skin, move to the rhythm of the music, while Cardi B and Megan rapping, changing outfits and walking through a house as luxurious as it is strange, reminiscent of some of the scenes from the book “Alice in Wonderland.”

In the video, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion can be seen walking through a colorful mansion, where the multiple rooms are inhabited by the “women that I love,” said the singer of “Bodak Yellow.”

The first of the guests is Kylie Jenner, who seduces with a leopard “teddy” coat, which she accompanies with boots of the same pattern, which reach her thigh.

The nod to Spanish, a language that Cardi B masters to perfection, is manifested by the presence of Rosalía, who shines in a red latex suit, in a sumptuous room of the same color.

To celebrate the launch of “WAP”, the Spanish artist published a video on her Instagram account that allows you to take a look at the shoot.

For her part, the Australian actress and rapper Rubi Rose, who defines herself as a lesbian and gender fluid, appears dressed as a kind of superhero, recalling that a few weeks ago she resigned from her role as Catwoman in the television series “Catwoman” .

The video also includes Afro-descendant urban artists such as Normani, Mulatto and Sukihana.

The song is so sexually explicit and sassy, ​​that Cardi B revealed that she had to ask her team to help her “clean up” the lyrics for the version that accompanies the video on YouTube.

Her fans are convinced that it is the first single from the highly anticipated new album by the Dominican-born rapper.