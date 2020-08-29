IN VIDEO. Bronco returns to the stage, but virtually and safely

This Sunday, starting at 6.30 p.m. PT, the members of Bronco will offer a virtual concert called “The best and something else”, which, as its name says, will have a repertoire made up of both their great ‘hits’ and some surprises.

This is the first extensive show with a great production of the legendary Mexican group since the beginning of the pandemic, which has naturally seen its musical activities interrupted but has not completely stopped its career, since its members have continued to communicate constantly with the fans and have even offered them special live broadcasts through their social media accounts.

In the Zoom interview with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish that you can find at the end of the following paragraph, José Guadalupe Esparza (better known as Lupe), the undisputed leader and vocalist and bassist of the group, was accompanied by his son José Adán Esparza Guitar (guitarist ) in order to provide us with interesting details of what to expect from the event on August 30.

But the two musicians also talked about their recent ‘cover’ of an original song by the rock combo Zoé, what they are doing to avoid the contagion of Covid-19, the unexpected support video they received from an Italian fan and the recent death of his colleague and friend José Luis Ayala, drummer of Los Bravos del Norte and brother of the “Rey del Acordeón”.