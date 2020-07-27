In this way Chiquis Rivera surpasses COVID-19

Chiquis Rivera has already removed the virus.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has already tested negative for Covid-19, after spending days with various symptoms.

“Thank God I was released, but there were some days when I felt very bad and it is something that I do not wish on anyone.”

However, the host of the program ‘I have talent, a lot of talent’ still needs to give a second test negative to return to work.

“I want to do it, I want to take precautions, everything I have to do to feel good, to feel safe and the people who work with me,” she said.

Chiquis

“Feeling confused, feeling that you will never be normal, like when my smell or taste completely disappeared; I was very scared”.
Chiquis Rivera, singer.

