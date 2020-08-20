In the midst of the pandemic Rolling Stones will open a store in London’s Soho neighborhood

The Rolling Stones will open a store in London that will sell clothing and other merchandise related to the British band, as well as crystal items that will be engraved with the famous language that identifies the rock group.

The store will open its doors on September 9 in the Soho neighborhood, at 9 Carnaby Street, an area that has always been linked to the world of rock, according to the “rollings”.

The business, in which red and black colors will prevail, will also sell raincoats and hats from the Swedish brand Stutterheim and has been designed between the band and the Bravado company.

The store will be adorned with lyrics to the songs of the Rolling Stones and covers of their famous albums.

“Soho has always encapsulated rock’n ‘roll, so Carnaby Street was the perfect place for our own space. We are confident that this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for anyone coming to London, ”the Rolling Stones said today.

For his part, the CEO of Bravado, Mat Vlasic, pointed out that this business is the result of “years of planning” and will be “a destination where (the band’s) followers can connect and immerse themselves in music, style and spirit of one of the most iconic and beloved bands in the world ”.