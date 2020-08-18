In the democratic convention Eva Longoria emphasizes that democracy must be saved

Actress Eva Longoria, who acts as master of ceremonies at the Democratic National Convention, said this Monday at the opening of the event that this year democracy must be saved.

“Every four years we come together to reaffirm our democracy. This year we have come to save her, ”said the actress, of Mexican-American roots.

“We always hear that this is the most important choice of our lives, but this year it really is.” Eva Longoria / activist and actress

“We were hoping to get together in one place, but instead we have devised a safe and responsible way to come together to share our ideas and discuss the future of our country,” Longoria said.

The 45-year-old artist was referring to the fact that this year’s convention is being held for the first time virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Longoria, who added that he is here as a “patriot”, was also very critical of President Donald Trump’s management and stressed that the last four years have left the country “undermined and divided.”

“We always hear that this is the most important choice of our lives, but this year it really is,” said the artist, adding that this year the convention will focus on the pandemic, the economic crisis and “systemic racism.” .

For this first night the most prominent speeches will be that of the leftist senator Bernie Sanders, with whom the party intends to show unity, and that of the former first lady Michelle Obama, one of the most popular figures among Democrats.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his speech accepting the Democratic nomination for the presidential elections on November 3.

The Democrats had organized their convention in Wisconsin, one of the states that Trump took from them in 2016 on his way to the White House, but the pandemic truncated their plans and the event will be virtual, with live and recorded speeches.