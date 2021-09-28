In the Dark Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

In the Dark is an American crime and drama television series. The series In the Dark is full of crime, drama, and comedy. It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series In the Dark has received a great response from the audience. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series In the Dark.

In the Dark Season 3:

The series In the Dark follows the story of a blind young woman who tries to solve the murder of her friend.

The series In the Dark was created by Corinne Kingsbury and Anna Fisher. The series In the Dark stars Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz, and Brooke Markham.

The series In the Dark was renewed for the fourth season in February 2021. The first, second, and third seasons of the series In the Dark include 13 episodes each.

It seems that the fourth season of the series In the Dark will also include a total of 13 episodes. The series In the Dark was made under Red Hour Films, CBS Studios, and Warner Bros. Television Studios. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and CBS Media Ventures distributed the series In the Dark.

The series In the Dark Season 3 is currently airing on The CW. If we get any other update about the series In the Dark, we will add it here. Let’s see the review of the series In the Dark Season 3 Episode 11.

In the Dark Season 3 Episode 11 Review:

In the series In the Dark Season 3 Episode 11, we have seen that at the time when Murphy begins to spin out, Felix takes matters into his own hands.

After that, Murphy feels isolated as well as alone. Murphy wants comfort in the familiar, but sometimes things do change, and after that, she has to fend for herself.

With the walls closing in, Trey and Murphy try to make a desperate move. Let’s see what happens next.

It includes a total of 13 episodes titled Hanging by a Thread, I Know What You Did Last Night, Somewhere Over the Border, Safe and Sound, Planes – Trains and Automobiles, Arcade Fire, Pretty in Pink, Power Trip, Excess Baggage, Home Run, Match Point, Do You Hear What I Hear, and Expectation is the Root of All Heartache.

Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series In the Dark.

In the Dark Season 3 Cast:

Find the cast of the series In the Dark Season 3 below.

Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason Rich Sommer as Dean Riley Brooke Markham as Jess Damon Casey Deidrick as Max Parish Keston John as Darnell James Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell Derek Webster as Hank Mason Kathleen York as Joy Mason Theodore Bhat as Josh Wallace Matt Murray as Officer Gene Clemens Levi and Trip as Pretzel Calle Walton as Chloe Riley Ana Ayora as Det. Sarah Barnes Dewshane Williams as Trey Alan Van Sprang as Keith Alper Maurice Compte as Josiah Marianne Rendon as Leslie Bell Kimberly Laferriere as Lauren Aris Tyros as Beau Claudia Jurt as Cindy Stuart Hughes as Det. Miller

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series In the Dark.

In the Dark Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date:

The series In the Dark Season 3 Episode 12 will be released on The CW on 29th September 2021. The last – 13th episode will be released on 6th October 2021 on The CW.

The first season of the series In the Dark was aired from 4th April 2019 to 27th June 2019. The second season of the series In the Dark was aired from 16th April 2020 to 9th July 2020.

The third season of the series In the Dark was started airing on 23rd June 2021, and it will complete on 6th October 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series In the Dark.

In the Dark Season 3 Trailer:

Watch the official trailer of the series In the Dark Season 3 below. It was released on 24th June 2021 by The CW Network.

