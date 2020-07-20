IN PICTURES. This is how singer Nicki Minaj presumes her pregnancy

With a session in which she wore a bikini and tremendous heels, the rapper Nicki Minaj announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Three photos along with the hashtag #Preggers were enough for the controversial 37-year-old singer to reveal that she will have her first baby with her romantic partner Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019.

“Love. Marriage. Baby on the way. Overflowing with emotion and gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes, ”Minaj wrote on her account.

In the graphics, Nicki Minaj appears in lace and beaded underwear, a yellow wig, and platform sneakers, while her belly looks free.

In another image she appears standing, with her blue hair pulled back and a green bow, holding her belly that shows an advanced pregnancy.