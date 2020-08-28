In a pandemic, an unprecedented World Tango Virtua starts

BUENOS AIRES (AP) – Couples from Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Russia, Italy and even Norway were among the finalists in an unprecedented Virtual Tango World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition that has been held in Buenos Aires since 2002 and that summons dancers from countries as far away as Japan and Russia, was about to be suspended due to the paralysis of artistic activity since the Argentine government imposed the quarantine in March to prevent the spread of the virus.

But the mayor of Buenos Aires decided at the last minute to adapt the dance world cup and the shows that complement them to a virtual format and reproduce it through their social networks.

At the opening of the event, broadcast by Facebook, the list of finalists chosen by a jury of notables was announced that evaluated the recorded videos sent by the contestants, who were allowed to dance alone or with cohabiting couples.

Without a stage, or lights and with few hugs, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented Virtual Tango World Cup starts in which dancers from all over the world compete alone or with couples from their homes, through recorded videos. (Natacha Pisarenko / AP)

Among the ten selected in the Tango track category, with steps of the traditional tango, the Norwegians Irem Öztürk Eliassen and Gøran-Eliassen appeared. Also Maureen and Carlos-Urrego (United States); Valentina Bertanzon and Marco Morari (Italy); Julia Osina and Stanislav Becker (Russia) and Mayi Yepes Arboleda and Camilo Bernal Varela (Colombia) along with five local couples.

While the Stage Tango category, in which movements from other dances are combined, the final will have a duel between three Colombian and two Argentine couples.

Most of the couples recorded the videos in dance halls, although others in their homes. Some competitors wore face masks.

The champions will be chosen by public vote on social media and will be announced on Sunday.

The World Cup program includes virtual milongas for amateur dancers and will pay tribute to legends of the tango culture such as Astor Piazzolla, Mariano Mores, Aníbal Troilo and Osvaldo Pugliese. At the opening of this Wednesday, the female presence with singers and musicians performing 2×4 classics stood out.

But the 2020 edition is not without controversy.

“Making a video at home is not the same as being in front of a live audience,” professional dancer Katherine Laitón, a finalist in the championship between 2016 and 2019, told AP who declined to participate in this edition. She added that she lives alone and considers it a disadvantage compared to those who dance with their partners.

“I am a tango worker and currently I have no income because everything is closed and then,” he added. “How do you intend to hold a championship in this context when there are not even basic needs?”

The five months of confinement have aggravated the economic recession in Argentina and hit the culture sector hard. In the case of tango, professional dancers and owners of milongas fear for their future.

“We disappear, there are already many spaces that have been closed,” warned Suyai Serpa, a 30-year-old dancer and owner of the El Batacazo milonga. “I have a space that, due to uncertainty, we don’t know if we will be able to maintain it. The festival budget should be used to help the (tango) community ”, he concluded.