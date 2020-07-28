In 1999, TV networks pledged to improve diversity; Will it be true this time?

Kweisi Mfume couldn’t stand it anymore when he declared war on television. He was president of the NAACP in July 1999, when he was upset after checking the fall schedules of the four major channels and saw that none of the 26 new comedies and dramas released featured a minority or prominent lead artist. .

“When the public that watches television sits down to watch the new prime-time programs planned for this fall, they will see a virtual bleaching in the programming,” said Mfume at the time, before the explosion of cable networks and platforms. , which often proved to be more inclusive of black, indigenous, and colored talent (called ‘BIPOC’). “This blatant omission is an outrage and a shameful display by TV executives, who have no idea or are clueless, or both.”

Speaking just before the 90th annual convention of the civil rights organization in New York, Mfume threatened CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox with a variety of actions, including possible litigation, as well as boycotts of viewers of their channels and advertisers who “They feel it is okay to advertise their assets on these highly segregated programs.”

The initial response to Mfume’s allegations was a denial: Officials from all four TV networks insisted that they were concerned and sensitive to the issue of diversity. ABC and NBC acknowledged that “they needed to do more.”

Within months, they signed memoranda of understanding on promising improvements, which appointed diversity executives to oversee the process. The NAACP teamed up with several minority activist groups, including the National Hispanic Media Coalition, which issued regular newsletters to rate the movement.

Mfume’s campaign sparked a decades-long battle with ups and downs within the TV industry over diversity front and behind the camera. The more than 20 years that have elapsed since its declaration of “virtual whitening” have shown progressive but erratic advances on the subject among the channels, marked by brilliant successes and worrying deficiencies.

Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal”), Kenya Barris (“black-ish”) and Lee Daniels (“Empire”) are some of the black producers who have proven to be powerful forces in the field of television, while Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Shemar Moore, Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson, and Tracee Ellis Ross are among the numerous black artists who have led successful series.

Taraji P. Henson in Fox’s “Empire”, which ended this spring. (Chuck Hodes / FOX)

But those triumphs were accompanied by significant setbacks, generally followed by corporate statements saying “we have to do better.” Each network has come under fire for a variety of issues, including predominantly white primetime programming, stereotypical imagery, and charges of exclusion, discrimination and racism.

The continuous and evasive fight to understand the complexity of diversity on television has taken a sharp turn in recent months, as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox hastened to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement through ads promoting a unprecedented commitment to diversity, particularly for black artists and producers. The ads show a sharp escalation in promises from years past, when executives said they were trying to increase diversity, but in many cases offered little follow-up.

Several observers and participants in efforts to increase the presence of black and colored people dating back to 1999 take these announcements with caution; Some range from optimism to skepticism that the latest round of promises will lead to significant change. “I think some of what these companies are pointing to is for public relations, for fear of being dismissed or marginalized,” said Mitsy Wilson, former senior vice president of diversity development for Fox Entertainment Group and News Corp. “But now they will be held accountable. I am hopeful that everything promised will happen. “

Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA and professor of sociology and African-American studies, who has led several investigations to investigate diversity in the entertainment industry, stated that 1999 was a true “turning point in discourse” on diversity in Hollywood. “It ended on the front page and there was a lot of movement, including the appointments of vice presidents in charge of diversity,” he said. “But if the channels lived up to what they said they were going to do, that’s another story.”

Noting that the industry has been caught in a cycle of progress and setback in diversity, Hunt added: “We can’t go back to it,” noting that TV needs more black executives in positions with the power to give green light to Projects. The bottom line is who is making the decisions? The industry needs to be more synchronized with what is happening in the rest of the country. “

Actress and activist Anne-Marie Johnson was less optimistic that Hollywood will deliver on the new promises, saying it will eventually lose momentum. “It is not going to have any urgency,” said Johnson, who has appeared in numerous movies and TV series, including her co-starring role in the television version of “In the Heat of the Night.” “I’m afraid this will fade away, like a passing fad. Why does it always have to be a fight? It is very depressing and insulting. ”

In striking contrast to 1999, the four broadcast networks will air new series featuring black artists in leading or prominent roles to add to their existing schedules, which already feature people of color as the stars.

New series include ABC’s “Big Sky,” featuring Kylie Bunbury, and a remake of the “Supermarket Sweep” game show, hosted by Leslie Jones, a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” Fox will televise “LA’s Finest,” a police drama currently airing on Spectrum, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. CBS will release a remake of the drama series “The Equalizer,” with Queen Latifah in the lead role.

Folake Olowofojeku, later, by Billy Gardell, on CBS’s “Bob Hearts Abishola”. (Michael Yarish / CBS)

Other announcements related to diversity include:

CBS Television Studios and NAACP entered into a multi-year agreement to develop and produce scripted and unscripted programming, in addition to documentary content. CBS also pledged to increase the proportion of people of color in its series’ writing teams and the proportion of money to develop scripts dedicated to series with creators or producers of color.

NBC will add an experienced color writer to the writing team for its existing series.

Taraji P. Henson, star of Fox’s “Empire,” is developing a related series, focused on her “Empire” character, Loretha “Cookie” Lyon, for Fox Entertainment, as part of a two-year deal she signed with the show’s producer, 20th Century Fox Television.

For the first time in its 18-year, 40-season history, the hit ABC franchise “The Bachelor” will feature a black lead, estate agent Matt James, and Tyra Banks will replace Tom Bergeron as the host of “Dancing With the Stars.” ABC will also revive the nostalgic comedy “The Wonder Years,” which will now focus on a middle-class black family in the 1960s. The series is being developed by Daniels and Fred Savage, who starred in the original version.

Some of the news has already been received with irony and skepticism. James’ announcement as the coveted new bachelor of “Bachelor” came just days after fans of the show launched an anti-racism campaign for ABC and Warner Bros., which produces the series, to diversify the franchise.

Rachel Lindsay, who became the first and only black woman to star in the franchise in 2017, said on “Good Morning America” ​​that she hopes James’ choice was not the station’s way of “putting a band-aid on the situation. and just say, ‘Okay, let’s put this here. Are you happy now? ‘” Prior to the announcement of “The Bachelor,” she had threatened to dissociate herself from the brand unless there was a “diversity makeover.”

In response to the news of spin-off from “The Wonder Years,” Johnson laughed derisively. “We don’t need a black version of that program. We already had it, it was called ‘Everybody Hates Chris’. It was ‘The Wonder Years’ but in black. “

Wilson, who is an executive coach and diversity and inclusion consultant, warned that she will closely monitor the issue in the coming months to determine if there is any real change. She hopes that progress will progress better and faster than in the past: “Things can no longer go back to normal.”

To read this note in English, Click here.