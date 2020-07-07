I’m not here anymore: Live and survive at the rate of cumbia (discounted)

Netflix



For a few years now I have been totally obsessed with a subculture in northern Mexico called Kolombia. Also known as Cholombianos, they are teenagers from the rougher neighborhoods of Monterrey who use gel to create works of art with their hair. Lovers of Colombian cumbia (hence the name of the movement), prefer to listen to it at medium speed (cumbia lowered, they say), wear bulky garments of bright colors, such as sports team jerseys, colored Converse tennis shoes or religious or gangs they belong to – reminiscent of Chicano or Cholo style.

When I first met this movement, my research seemed to indicate that it ceased to exist around the mid-2010s, despite knowing little about them (beyond this excellent Vice documentary showing the work the photographer Stefan Ruiz with group members – starts at minute 8:40), I was fascinated and attracted by what I sensed was a deep, complex and interesting culture of overflowing creativity (almost the same reaction I had when I met the pointed boots of the Tribal culture, also from northern Mexico).

Now, the Mexican director and screenwriter Fernando Frías de la Parra brings us I’m not here anymore (I’m No Longer Here, in English), a film about Kolombia culture recently released on Netflix. Despite its almost documentary texture, thanks to which you can confirm that this subculture of the rough neighborhoods of Monterrey includes all those elements that attracted me to it, and even more – as a very particular and unique language – the film Frías is also a look at adolescence in extremely marginalized and violent worlds where art (music and fashion, in this case) is the only lifeguard that keeps these kids afloat.

However, like other film gems showing marginalized groups (City of God Fernando Meirelles), I’m not here anymore He manages to focus on the main virtues of these gang members to show the immense humanity that they possess despite their terrible circumstances but without pretending to deceive us: the circumstances will end up drowning them because their life jackets are not bulletproof.

The protagonist is Ulises (an extraordinary Juan Daniel García “Derek”) the leader of Los Terkos, one of the Kolombian gangs that form an even bigger gang in a neighborhood in the Monterrey hills, northern Mexico. Ulises is the leader, we suppose, because he is the best dancer of the group in a world where the most powerful language is dance and music, full of unique steps that decorate a very particular version of cumbia. These guys dance in circles, squatting, turning with open arms and very slowly, as if savoring the moment.

And they cannot be blamed for savoring those moments or wanting to extend the pleasure that music gives them by “lowering” cumbia, because in this life that Ulises and his group live –or survive– those moments can go from pleasure to tragedy in moments. It is in one of those flashes of reality and violence that Ulysses finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time and is forced to migrate to New York to save his life (in the most literal way possible).

In Queens, Ulises meets Lin, a local girl of Chinese origin who immediately recognizes the unique style of the Mexican. However, despite Lin’s enormous efforts to communicate with him, the language barrier is much more difficult to overcome than the border wall that Ulysses crosses without even having to jump over it.

The performance of Juan Daniel García “Derek”, measured, solemn and slow, presents Ulises as an enigma that little by little we discover full of light. But Ulysses’ light only comes on with music and dancing. Little more brings joy to this 17-year-old boy who has no reason to smile. Because beyond his rhythms and his friends, everything else that surrounds him, in Mexico and the United States, violates him, insisting on reminding him all the time that he is different.

Although Lin represents a small window of hope (and I confess that at times I imagined that this would have a happy outcome), Ulysses’ life does not manage to shake off that vulture that is violence, that all his life has been probing him on the horizon. Despite his constant presence, Ulises does not surrender to the constant aggression that accompanies him to another country, and back to Mexico. But this is not a happy ending story. In the end, blood copes with everything, and ultimately succeeds in drowning that culture called Kolombia, of which I couldn’t find any more traces when I discovered it a couple of years ago.

Now I know what happened to him: his essence was shot to death and with it the spirit of Ulysses.

I’m not here anymore It is produced by Alberto Muffelmann, Fernando Frías de la Parra, Gerry Kim and Gerardo Gatica. Juan Daniel García “Derek”, Coral Puente, Leonardo Garza, Luis Leonardo Zapata “Leillo”, Fanny Tovar, Yocelin Coronado, Deyanira Coronado, Yahir Alday, Tania Alvarado, Jonathan Espinoza, Yesica Abigail Silva Ríos, Angelina Chen, Adriana Arbelaes.

I’m not here anymore can currently be seen on Netflix.