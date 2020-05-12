iKON’s Jinhwan and Donghyuk treat fans to dance performance of Tyga’s ‘Ayy Macarena’

iKON have a brand new video for fans!

On Could 11 KST, the YG Leisure boy group unveiled one other video for his or her ongoing ‘iKON-ON‘ collection, the place the members share numerous contents showcasing their particular person skills.

Within the newest video, members Jinhwan and Donghyuk, in addition to a quantity of back-up dancers, placed on a particular hip-hop dance performance to American rapper Tyga‘s 2019 single “Ayy Macarena.” Within the video, the 2 are seen having enjoyable dancing on the rooftop of a tall constructing, with a quantity of post-edit visible results performing an moreover edgy ingredient.

In the meantime, that is the primary ‘iKON-ON’ video in roughly a month, following Jinhwan’s solo dance performance to Drake and BlocBoy JB‘s “Look Alive.”

Try the performance video above!