IIVR Recruitment 2020 Young Professional, Assistant & Field Assistant Vacancy apply on www.iivr.org.in:

The Indian Institute of Vegetable Research releases the recruitment notification for the posts of Young Professional, Assistant & Field Assistant of the nine vacancies at the official site at www.iivr.org.in. For the recruitment posts, the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research only conducts the interview. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in the Young Professional, Field Assistant & Assistant jobs they go for the interview on 4th June 2020 without forgetting.

The Indian Institute of Vegetable Research is commonly known as its short form IIVR. The Indian Institute of Vegetable Research located at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is the government organization of the Uttar Pradesh state. The primary purpose of the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research is to research the vegetables. It declares the recruitment notification for the candidates on the official site at www.iivr.org.in. So the candidates who find the government sector job they have the best job opportunity to get the government job.

Recently, the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) declare the notification of to hire the candidates for the posts of Young Professional, Assistant, and Field Assistant among the nine vacant seats at the official site www.iivr.org.in. So the candidates whose match all qualification regarding this post they reach the place where IIVR conduct the interview with all required documents. The IIVR do the interview process on 4th June 2020.

IIVR Job Details:

Name of the Institute: Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR)

Name of the Posts: Young Professional, Assistant, Field Assistant

Total job vacancies: 09 posts available

Young Professional: 07 posts

Assistant: 01 post

Field Assistant: 01 post

Job Location: The position located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria for IIVR Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian

Educational Qualification:

Young Professional: Graduation in Agriculture Science or B.Sc. (Agri/ Botany) with knowledge of post-harvest processing of vegetable crops

Assistant: Graduation in Science/ B.Sc. Agriculture

: Graduation in Science/ B.Sc. Agriculture Field Assistant: B.Sc. Agriculture

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age should be 21 years and maximum age should be 45 years.

Pay Scale: For the young professional post candidates will get Rs.15000/- per month and for the posts of Assistant & Field Assistant candidates will get Rs.8000/- per month.

Selection process: The candidates will select by their performance in interview timing.

How to apply IIVR Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are eligible and interested for these posts they visit the official site at www.iivr.org.in. Then see all the details regarding that IIVR recruitment. Candidates go to the interview place should bring all the original certificates and a copy of Bio Data.

Interview Address :

P.B. No. 01,

P.O. Jakhini (Shahanshapur),

Varanasi,

Uttar Pradesh – 221305.

Official site: www.iivr.org.in