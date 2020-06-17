IIT Bombay Recruitment 2020 – Project Technical Assistant Vacancy available at www.iitb.ac.in:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is declaring the notification of the IIT Bombay Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Project Technical Assistant on the official site at www.iitb.ac.in. The last date of submits the application form is 13th June 2020.

The Indian Institute of Technology is known as its short form IIT, Bombay. It established in 1958. The IIT Bombay was the first IIT to be set up with the foreign assistant. The IIT Bombay situated at Powai, Mumbai.

The candidates submit their application form before the 13th of June 2020. Before applying the IIT Bombay Recruitment candidates first check their eligibility criteria.

Name of the Institute: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT, Bombay)

Project Technical Assistant Total vacant seats: Total 01 post available.

Total 01 post available. Job Location: The position located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The position located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Job Category: Candidates will get the government job.

Eligibility Criteria for the IIT Bombay Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian.

Educational Qualification: Applicants complete their Diploma in Interior Design, Certificate in Mechanical, and CAD draftsmanship.

Age Limit: As per Government Rules.

Pay Scale: The chosen candidates will get Rs.18000/- to Rs.26000/- per month.

Important Dates:

Closing date for submission of Application form: 13th June 2020

How to Apply IIT Bombay Recruitment 2020?

The IIT Bombay declare the recruitment notification on the official site at www.iitb.ac.in. So the nominees get all details about the IIT Bombay Recruitment post-Project Technical Assistant on the official site. Then download the employment form and fill all the needed information and submit it to the given address.

Venue Address :

Assistant Registrar (R & D Office),

IRCC Wing, SJMSOM Building,

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay,

Powai, Mumbai – 400076.

Official site: www.iitb.ac.in