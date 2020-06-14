IIST admission 2020 registration at www.iist.ac.in

IIST Admission 2020registration at www.iist.ac.in:

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology is going to declare the notification of the IIST Admission 2020 on the official site at www.iist.ac.in. It is the Deemed University that offered various courses such as postgraduate, undergraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral level programs. The IIST Admission 2020 will do the admission process by JEE Advance 2020 for undergraduate courses and GATE/ UGC NET/ JEST for admission to the PG courses.

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology is known as the IIST, which situated in the Thiruvananthapuram. The IIST is the Deemed University. The IIST function is an autonomous body under the Department of Space, Government of India. It is one of the leading scientific organizations engaged in space research and space application. The University currently offers three branches in the BTech in Aerospace Engineering, Avionics and Physical Science. The IIST gives the admission pf the students by the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The IIST is going to take admission for the students who want to get admission in the IIST. There are a large number of candidates applied for the getting admission in the IIST. Candidates present their application before the last date of submission on the official site at www.iist.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology give admission to the students by the JEE.

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology provides various courses for the students. The IERT is going to declare the admission on the official site at www.iist.ac.in. Students have to pay an application fee for the use. The General/ OBC Male candidates have to pay Rs.600/-, General/ OBS female candidates have to pay Rs.300/- and SC/ ST/ PWD candidates have to pay Rs.300/-. The candidates pay the application fee on any branch of the state bank of India or Union Bank of India. To get more information about the IERT Admission Admit Card candidates to visit the official site.

Name of the Organization : Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)

How to apply for the IIST Admission 2020?

Candidates who want to get entrance in the IIST may first visit the official site at www.iist.ac.in. Then on the site click on the link for UG Admission 2020 and fill all details online as per the given instruction and submit it. The download it and prints the Challan and remit the registration fee. Then open the application portal and enter bank transaction details by logging to registration number and password. Then upload the scanned image in PDF/ JPEG format of the Institute copy of the challan countersigned and stamped by the bank.

