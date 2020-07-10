IGNOU PGDRD Admission Result Eligibility, Grade Card check at www.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU PGDRD Admission, Eligibility, Grade Card, Result check at www.ignou.ac.in:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is going to declare notification of IGNOU PGDRD Admission, Eligibility, Grade Card and Result on to the official site at www.ignou.ac.in. This online admission is for the IGNOU Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development (PGDRD). This admission process starts in month January and June in every year. Students who want to get admissions in PGDRD courses they apply for any month of January and June. This education programs who are developed by the School Continuing Education (SOCE).

The short form of the Indira Gandhi National Open University is IGNOU. It releases the Admission process in IFNOU for the course of PGDRD. The main aim of the PGDRD discipline in the university curriculum is to enrich the learners with the comprehensive knowledge of socioeconomic factors that leads to transformation of rural society. After completing this program, the learner implements their knowledge for planning, formulation, monitoring, and evaluation of rural developments projects.

IGNOU PGDRD Eligibility:

The Medium of Instruction: The medium is in Hindi and English.

Eligibility for Admission: The candidates who get admission in this PG Diploma program they should be complete their graduation in any discipline from the recognized university.

Course Duration: The University provides minimum course duration one year and maximum course duration four years. Interested candidates can take admission in both course duration.

Course Fee: The students need to pay Rs.2000/- for the full program during admissions or registration process.

Program Coordinator:

Name: Prof. Gurchain Singh

Email Id: [email protected]

Ph. No.: 011 – 29572951

IGNOU Admission Process:

Every year a large number of candidates are getting admission in the Postgraduate diploma in rural development. This admission process discipline under the Indira Gandhi National Open University. The candidates fill the online application form for this course of the official site of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in. For the July session application form filling process during in April / May month. So the candidates check the last date of submit the application form and submit it within a given period.

IGNOU Course & Syllabus:

For the PGDRD courses, there are three compulsory courses such as MRD-101, MRD-102, and MRD-103, which have credit 6 and three optional courses such as RDD-6, RDD-7, and MRDE-101 which also have six credits. In this optional courses selected only one course. And one Project work RDD-5 which credit 6. So the total credit for this courses is 30.

Official Site: www.ignou.ac.in