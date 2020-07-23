iFixit opens the new iPhone SE to discover its similarity to the iPhone 8

Angela Lang / CNET



IFixit’s talent shines again with the publication of a new teardown. This time it is about the open heart operation of the new iPhone SE de Apple.

As usual, iFixit opened the iPhone SE to get to know its interior, discover how easy (or difficult) it is to repair and, of course, to verify the enormous similarity it has with the iPhone 8. The site gave the phone a rating of 6 out of 10, 10 being the best rating that can be obtained.

The guys at iFixit discovered that the iPhone SE has very similar components to the iPhone 8, including the display, battery, cameras, the Taptic Engine, the inbox, and the battery capacity.

iFixit says that the iPhone SE camera is similar in specifications to that of the iPhone 8 and the pictures look better because the A13 chip would help improve quality. Something curious (and that only iFixit would have thought of) was to exchange the sensor of the iPhone 8 with that of the iPhone SE, checking that both work well.

Finally, iFixit highlights the positive and negative aspects of cell phone assembly. iFixit says the screen and battery are easy to replace (with the right tools and knowledge); most of the components are modular and many are compatible with the iPhone 8; The seals by the IP67 certification makes it more difficult to repair the phone, but brings benefits for liquid resistance. As for the negative points, iFixit only highlights that the glass back is very fragile.

