iFixit analyzes the guts of the Galaxy S20 Ultra

iFixit



iFixit took the Galaxy S20 Ultra And he did what he does best: cut it up completely.

The site that makes repair guides posted its teardown of Samsung’s most powerful phone and concluded that it is a gigantic phone. “We already know what happened from S11 to S19,” joke the folks at iFixit. “This phone ate them. It’s a monster.”

iFixit gave the Ultra the nickname of a monster for all its massive specifications; Let’s review: 128GB of internal storage, a 6.9-inch QuadHD + AMOLED screen; the Snapdragon 865 processor; a 108 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel lens, among other lenses; in addition to its 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

“Samsung’s watchword for this huge phone could very well be ‘no specs left out,'” iFixit joke. “Pick one spec and Samsung has them all.”

But on the way to build a plane, Samsung forgot to do the easy task of repairing a Galaxy S20 Ultra by someone else’s hands. iFixit says the phone is very difficult to repair and gave it a rating of 3 out of 10, with 10 being the best rating. “Unfortunately, Samsung did not make it easy to repair it, this is confirmed by the rating of this phone,” says iFixit.

The positive thing about the S20 Ultra, in terms of repair, is that with a single screwdriver you can remove all the screws from the cell phone. But from there on out everything goes downhill. Changing any internal component requires removing the screen, but removing the battery is harder than ever, says iFixit, and any repair involving the screen means breaking it or replacing almost half the phone.

