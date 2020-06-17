IFCI Ltd Recruitment 2020 – 41 Assistant Manager, Manager & Various Vacancies available at www.ifciltd.com:

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India has declared the recruitment notification of the IFCI Ltd Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Manager, Assistant Manager, and other various vacancies among the 41 number of jobs on the official site at www.ifciltd.com. This is the proper news for the job seekers who find the job in government sector. So the candidates who are eligible and capable of the IFCI Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Assistant Manager, Manager, and other vacant seats they submit their application form on before the last date.

The IFCI is known as the Industrial Finance Corporation of India. The IFCI was developing by the Indian Government, which situated in New Delhi. The IFCI is an owned development bank to cater to the finance long-term needs of the industrial sector. It was allowed to access the capital market directly. So the candidates have the best job opportunity to get a government sector job. Recently, the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) declare the recruitment notification for the various Manager posts on the official site at www.ifciltd.com.

Here the latest government job recruitment notification states by the IFCI. The Industrial Finance Corporation of India releases the notification of IFCI Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.ifciltd.com. There are various posts available such as Manager, Assistant Manager, and various other positions for the 41 vacancies. So the candidates who are interested in IFCI Recruitment 2020 they can submit their application form before the last date 20th June 2020.

Name of the Corporation: Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI)

Name of the Posts: Manager, Assistant Manager and various other

Total job vacancy: Total of 41 posts available

General Manager: 02 post

Deputy General Manager: 04 posts

Assistant General Manager (Technical): 01 post

Manager (Finance): 17 posts

Manager (Legal): 01 post

Assistant Manager (Finance): 15 posts

Assistant Manager (IT): 01 post

Job Location: Job situated in New Delhi.

Educational Qualification: For the Assistant Manager posts candidates complete their BE/ BTech in computer science or MCA or MBA or CA. and for the Manager posts candidates complete MBA or Equivalent preferably with BE/ BTech or CA or LLM/ LLB.

Age Limits: Candidates have 22 years to 30 years for Assistant Manager post and 30 years for 35 years for the Manager jobs.

Application Fee: Candidates who arrive from the General and OBC category have to pay Rs.500/- and SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates are free from paying an application fee.

Assistant Manager: 17100 – 33200/- per month

17100 – 33200/- per month Manager: 21000 – 36400/- Per month

Candidates visit the official site at ifciltd.com. Then click on the link “IFCI Recruitment 2020”. After that read all terms and conditions and fill the application form and submit it. Take a print out of the application form for further use.

Official site: www.ifciltd.com