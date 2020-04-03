IFC Midnight Picks Up Tribeca Thriller ‘Sputnik’

IFC Midnight has secured the North American rights to Egor Abramenko’s directorial debut characteristic Sputnik, a sci-thriller set to premiere on the Tribeca Movie Competition, which has been postponed because of the present world well being disaster. Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Pyotr Fyodorov, and Anton Vasilev star within the movie, which IFC will launch on August 14.

Impressed by Abramenko’s brief movie The Passenger, the plot takes place on the top of the Chilly Battle when a Soviet spacecraft crash lands after a mission gone awry, leaving the commander as its solely survivor. After a famend Russian psychologist is introduced in to judge the commander’s psychological state, it turns into clear that one thing harmful might have come again to Earth with him.

Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev penned the screenplay. Mikhail Vrubel, Alexander Andryushenko, Fedor Bondarchuk, Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann, Pavel Burya, and Vyacheslav Murugov produced.

Sony Footage had slated a theatrical launch in Russia on April 16 however due to the coronavirus pandemic will now launch Sputnik digitally on Russian platforms April 23.

The deal for the movie was negotiated by Aijah Keith, Director of Acquisitions at IFC Movies, and Pip Ngo from XYZ Movies on behalf of the filmmakers. Artwork Footage Distribution is dealing with worldwide gross sales.